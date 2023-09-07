Samoa Joe set to face 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion for the first time in 4 years

Tonight on Dynamite, the bracket for the tournament to determine MJF's next challenger for his AEW World Championship was just revealed.

This coming Friday on Rampage, Samoa Joe will take on Jeff Hardy in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The winner faces either Jay Lethal or Penta El Zero Miero in the next round.

Earlier tonight, the Submission Specialist had a promo battle with MJF, following their scuffle that occurred at All Out last Sunday. Joe made the claim that he would advance through and win the tournament, to finish what he started against the AEW World Champion.

Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy are two stars who have a storied history with one another, stemming from their days in TNA and WWE. The pair last faced each other in 2019 on SmackDown, but fans will remember that Joe cut some harsh promos on Hardy back then.

Joe has been a thorn in the side of The Charismatic Enigma on several occasions, and will seemingly continue to do so, as he stands in the way of Hardy advancing in the tournament, a tall task indeed.

Who do you think comes out to win the tournament and face MJF? Let us know in the comments section below.

