Samoa Joe set to play iconic character in upcoming Twisted Metal adaptation

Outside of commendable performances in AEW, Samoa Joe was recently announced as a member of the cast of Peacock's upcoming adaptation of the 'Twisted Metal' videogame.

The character that Joe will be embodying, Sweet Tooth, is one of the most recognizable villains in the franchise. He is also recognized by many as the series' mascot due to him being featured on the cover of every Twisted Metal game.

The character has a perpetual flaming head, usually with a fixed maniacal grinning clown mask. He also has a physique similar to the ROH TV champion, typically shown as bare-chested and slightly on the heavy side.

While Will Arnett will be the voice of Sweet Tooth, Samoa Joe will be portraying the villain physically.

Given that PlayStation has not released any Twisted Metal games since 2012, this announcement has sent gamers in a tizzy. Fans will have to wait to see how The Samoan Submission Machine plays the character in the upcoming video game.

Samoa Joe recently lost the Owen Hart Tournament to Adam Cole

While Joe's entry into the gaming industry is a big step, he has recently suffered a loss in a crucial match.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament saw the ROH TV Champion convincingly take down all of his opponents before the finals. However, the last match of the brackets had him going up against Adam Cole, who was just as determined to win the prestigious cup.

A grueling bout ensued where both the stars fought tooth and nail to gain the upper hand. However, Cole won the tournament after executing his finisher on the Samoan Submission Machine, successfully pinning him.

With a massive win in his book, Adam Cole may be on the cusp of a big push in AEW. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe is on the lookout for an impending attack from Jay Lethal, who he has been feuding with for weeks.

