Samoa Joe shockingly attacks current champion in AEW and turns heel on Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe shockingly betrayed his long-term ally and tag team partner, Wardlow.

Following Wardlow's match against Ari Daivari on Dynamite, he called out Powerhouse Hobbs. The latter has set his sights on the TNT Champion over the last couple of weeks.

However, before Hobbs could walk down to the ring, Joe attacked Wardlow. The Ring of Honor World Television Champion choked out the 34-year-old star.

Last week on Rampage, the seeds of Joe's heel turn were planted when Wardlow shoved him. Back then, Mr, Mayhem was focused on dealing with Hobbs.

By the looks of it, AEW could lead toward a potential three-way match between Joe, Hobbs, and Wardlow for the TNT Championship at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Initially, the angle seemed to lead toward a singles match between Wardlow and Hobbs. However, a heel Joe has now entered the storyline.

The Samoan Submission Machine recently defeated Brian Cage to retain his ROH World TV Championship. Cage and his faction, The Embassy, have had their sights set on WarJoe for weeks.

Would you like to see Samoa Joe cross paths with Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs at Full Gear? Sound off in the comment section.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes