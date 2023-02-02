Samoa Joe shows off battle scars after reclaiming TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe walked out of the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite as a two-time TNT Champion, but the self-proclaimed "King of Television" didn't come out of the match unscaved.

Joe defeated Darby Allin in a brutal no-holds-barred match which involved tables, thumbtack-covered hoodies, and the ring being dismantled for extra punishment.

While he may have picked up the victory, Samoa Joe suffered a nasty gash above his eye during the match that caused him to bleed throughout the contest. Now that the dust has settled, the TNT Champion took to Twitter to show off his battle scars.

"When you gaze upon me, know you are in the presence of your betters. The King has Spoken." tweeted Samoa Joe.

The blood didn't seem to affect Joe too much during the match, as he was able to bring the fight to Darby Allen, scoring the victory after an avalanche muscle buster to the exposed wooden boards in the corner of the ring.

Samoa Joe was confronted by an old rival following his big win

It was a fairly short celebration for Samoa Joe after he won his second TNT Championship as he was confronted by his former tag team partner, Wardlow.

Wardlow hasn't been seen on AEW TV since the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite on December 28th, where Joe not only successfully defended the TNT Championship against Mr. Mayhem but also gave him a humiliating haircut by chopping his ponytail off.

Wardlow made his return after the match & attacked Joe.

Joe was almost a victim of Wardlow's trademark powerbomb symphony but was able to get away just in time. However, the security guards tasked with holding Mr. Mayhem back weren't so lucky, as they were all given a good beating for their troubles.

