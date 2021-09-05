"Me and him always had this old adage of parallel lives" - current WWE star on CM Punk's return

NXT Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with Metro about CM Punk's return to wrestling and discussed their similar careers.

Samoa Joe and CM Punk have a storied rivalry from back in the day when they were working on the independent circuit. While the two men did not cross paths inside the squared circle in WWE, they put up five-star clashes, before their time in the company, that fans still remember to this day.

Speaking on the return of CM Punk, Samoa Joe explained how his career has paralleled Punk's path. Joe mentioned that he and CM Punk had their stories in the business intertwined to such an extent that their overlapping returns to the ring felt natural.

“I notice things like that, but at the same time, me and him always had this old adage of ‘parallel lives’ – he knows what I’m talking about," said Joe. "Him returning, me returning at the same time – it’s nothing uncommon, it’s about par for course.”

Samoa Joe also added that he understood why CM Punk needed some time away from the business. He noted that the wrestling business was physically and emotionally demanding, so some people needed to move away from it to recuperate.

“When people take time to step away, I think it’s good," Joe added. "I think it’s good for your mental health and it’s good for wellbeing. I think if you ever do ever decide to step back, it produces a better and more happy performer.”

CM Punk has not ruled out a match with Samoa Joe

While the former WWE Champion will make his AEW in-ring debut at All Out against Darby Allin, his return to the ring opens up many possibilities. Back in April, Punk said "anything is possible" while responding to a fan question regarding a potential match with Samoa Joe.

We need another CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe match 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Vyw6YaXp6z — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 18, 2021

Since then, both men have followed different paths. Last month, Samoa Joe beat Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36 to become the first ever three-time NXT Champion. Meanwhile, CM Punk returned to wrestling on a historic evening at the United Center in Chicago on August 20.

Would you like to see CM Punk face Samoa Joe once again? Which promotion should this match be booked in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

