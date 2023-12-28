“Samoa Joe is working with the Devil,” ”WHAT A TWIST” - AEW fans left in disbelief after Dynamite ends on a cliffhanger

This week's AEW Dynamite saw Samoa Joe doing the unexpected. He was revealed to be working with The Devil, the masked assailant terrorizing the landscape.

The ROH World Tag Team Champions, Joe and his partner AEW World Champion MJF were scheduled to defend their titles against two masked men from the Devil's forces. However, it was shown that Joe was laid out backstage before the match, leaving MJF to fight alone.

The Salt of the Earth put up an excellent effort against The Devil's Masked Men. However, the closing moments saw a third member hitting MJF with a steel pipe outside the ring. He then shoved him back, allowing his team member to claim the pinfall and bring the tag titles to The Devil's side.

Expand Tweet

They launched a post-match assault on Maxwell until Joe arrived to make the save. However, The Devil appeared on the screen right after with the text "Pleasure doing business with you." It was at that moment that the former WWE star shocked everyone by attacking MJF with a steel chair and hitting him with a Muscle Buster from the turnbuckle. Joe stood tall, holding the AEW World Title as the show ended with this stunning cliffhanger.

The fans on social media completely blasted Tony Khan and company for this shocker, labeling it as one of the worst stories and making no sense.

Fans react to Samoa Joe being revealed to be working with The Devil

Nevertheless, this turn of events does make the upcoming World Championship bout between MJF and Samoa Joe a must-watch encounter as we move towards the Worlds End pay-per-view.

What are your thoughts on Samoa Joe turning on MJF? Sound off in the comments!