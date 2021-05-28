Santana reveals what fans can expect from the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

AEW star Santana recently spoke to PWInsider and opened up about the Stadium Stampede match this Sunday at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The Inner Circle is set to face members of The Pinnacle at AEW Double or Nothing. Stakes are high, with The Inner Circle set to be disbanded if they lose on Sunday night.

Speaking about the Stadium Stampede match, Santana revealed his thoughts on being a part of both the Stadium Stampede bouts so far. He also mentioned how last year's Stadium Stampede match turned out to be a critically acclaimed affair:

"I mean, firstly it’s going to be great, like you said, to be a part of both Stadium Stampedes," Santana said. "And like you said also, last year was just critically acclaimed and everybody was talking about it and it was just something that 10 guys with similar mindsets and creativity and stuff just putting together some of the best stuff we can, and just hitting on all aspects of the spectrum and giving something serious, something funny, and just mixing it all up and having some fun, but this year is definitely going to be something totally different." H/T: EWrestling

Santana on how this year's Stadium Stampede match in AEW could be different

Santana also went on to speak about what AEW fans can expect from this year's Stadium Stampede match.

Santana said that this year's Stadium Stampede match could be a little different because of how heated the feud between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle has been so far. Fans can expect fewer comedic moments during this year's Stadium Stampede, according to the AEW star:

"As a lot of people have seen the story with the Pinnacle and the Inner Circle has been something that’s pretty violent and pretty intense," Santana added. "So of course you could expect the same thing from this year’s Stadium Stampede. Don’t expect a lot of funny and haha stuff to be going on. This one is going to be a totally different world and a totally different attitude. And the good thing is that we’re bringing a different style to the Stadium Stampede. So just keeping it fresh, and keeping it entertaining and exciting, and that’s our goal, man." H/T: EWrestling

Which team do you think will come out on top during the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

