Saraya (fka Paige) accuses AEW of rigging her title match on Dynamite

On tonight's Dynamite: Title Tuesday, AEW star Saraya faced an unexpected defeat against Hikaru Shida.

Shida secured her victory to reclaim the AEW Women's Championship for an unprecedented third time. This marks the end of Saraya's first reign as the Women's World Champion, a title she held for a brief but impactful 44 days.

In the climax of the match, Shida delivered a decisive Falcon Arrow, yet it only resulted in a two-count. Undeterred, she swiftly reversed the momentum into another roll-up on her, securing the victory and clinching the Women's Championship for the third time in her illustrious career.

Following the match, former AEW Women's Champion took to Twitter to express her disappointment after her shocking defeat on Dynamite.

"IT WAS RIGGED THE REF WAS OBVIOUSLY PAID TO MAKE ME LOSE!!!," Saraya tweeted.

It will be interesting to see what drama unfolds after this loss. During the match, Outcast member Ruby Soho was attacked by Toni Storm, which also caused a distraction in the match for the former WWE Superstar.

