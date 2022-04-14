"Let’s bring them all back"- Sasha Banks wants Jon Moxley and two other AEW stars back in WWE

The reigning one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks, recently expressed her desire to see Jon Moxley and a few other AEW stars back in WWE.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in a history-making moment. The American Nightmare became the first major star from the AEW sphere to leave the company for WWE.

Speaking with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count podcast, Banks revealed that it felt good to see Rhodes back under Vince McMahon's umbrella.

The Boss added that she would like to see Dustin Rhodes and Jon Moxley follow in Cody's footsteps in WWE:

"It’s good to see [Cody] Rhodes back in WWE. It's so cool, you know, next, let’s bring back Goldust [Dusty Rhodes],” Sasha Banks said. "Let’s bring them all back. Dean Ambrose [Jon Moxley], do you want to come? Let’s go! The more the merrier. Let’s do it.”

When asked if she would want any of her former adversaries in WWE, Banks named Ruby Soho (f.k.a. Ruby Riott):

"I would love to see Ruby Riott [Soho] back in the WWE Universe, yes, yes absolutely. That’s one of them."

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Sasha Banks says she’d love Ruby Riott, Goldust, & Dean Ambrose to come back to WWE. Goal is to Main Event in Saudi, Main Event with Naomi defending tag titles, excited to wrestle Dakota Kai, Io Shirai & more! Sasha Banks says she’d love Ruby Riott, Goldust, & Dean Ambrose to come back to WWE. Goal is to Main Event in Saudi, Main Event with Naomi defending tag titles, excited to wrestle Dakota Kai, Io Shirai & more! https://t.co/lWuKt7JiWS

If one may recall, many of the forenamed wrestlers either left or got released from their contracts by WWE, citing management's poor booking. In AEW, some of these stars like Mox and Dustin underwent a career renaissance.

However, with Cody setting an example with his return, it will be interesting to see whether Moxley, Dustin, or even Soho potentially return to WWE once their current deals expire.

Jon Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta on AEW Rampage last week

On AEW Rampage last week, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta battled in a bloodbath.

The latter showed tremendous resiliency despite bleeding profusely throughout the match.

Yuta pushed The Purveyor of Violence to his limit, kicking out of his Paradigm Shift maneuver twice. In the end, Mox clinched the victory after making his opponent pass out while in his bulldog choke.

Wheeler Yuta's breath-taking performance not only helped him earn William Regal's respect but also a place in The Blackpool Combat Club.

What do you make of Sasha Banks' statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and give credit to the Ten Count podcast.)

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Who would you like to see back in WWE? Jon Moxley Ruby Soho 0 votes so far