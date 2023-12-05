Satnam Singh recalls his "dream come true" moment at Wembley Stadium during AEW All In (Exclusive)

AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium was a landmark moment for the company and its fans. Satnam Singh has opened up about what it was like walking out in front of the now-historic crowd.

Singh was part of a segment on the Zero-Hour pre-show, where he was joined by Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Karen Jarrett. They proceeded to insult the English fans who had arrived early for the event.

The group was ultimately confronted by Paul Wight, Anthony Ogogo, and Grado, with the latter making his surprise AEW debut. Wight landed a WMD on Singh before Grado struck Jarrett with a guitar shot.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam Singh opened up about his experience appearing at AEW All In.

“That would actually probably be like — when Sonjay told me he said, ‘Hey bro, we are going to London.’ I said, ‘Are you sure?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘So we are going to be in front of like 100,000 people?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Bro, I can’t wait for that.’ When I go there, Wembley Stadium is like huge, you know? And when he had me entering with [Sonjay] and Jeff Jarrett in front of like 100,000 people, [it was the] best feeling, amazing."

Singh called performing in Wembley Stadium a "dream come true" moment.

"I feel like it’s a dream come true with like 100,000 people. That was an amazing feeling that I’d never had before. I’ve never ever had that in basketball, anywhere, never had that before. Great opportunity to work in front of 100,000 people.” [1:45 - 2:40]

AEW All In 2024 tickets went on sale last week

Not content with filling up the biggest football stadium in England once, AEW announced that All In would return to London on August 25, 2024, with tickets going on sale last week.

So far, the numbers have been solid for AEW All In 2024, as over 33,000 tickets have been sold nearly nine months before the event's date.

The 2023 edition of AEW All In reportedly broke the world record for the highest-paid attendance in pro wrestling history, selling 81,035 tickets. However, it was then reported that the actual turnstile count was approximately 72,000.

