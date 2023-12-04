Satnam Singh reveals what people back in India think of his AEW career (Exclusive)

The 7ft 2in AEW star, Satnam Singh who hails from India, opens up on what people tell him when he returns to his home country and what his family thinks about his career.

Satnam Singh made his AEW debut last year and amazed everyone with his size. The 7ft giant is also a former Professional Basketball player. Satnam currently features on All Elite Wrestling TV as a part of the group consisting of Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal. The group has made occasional appearances on TV ever since its formation.

Moreover, Satnam Singh hails from a small town in Punjab, India. He has undoubtedly made everyone in India proud with his big move. The 7-footer disclosed what people in India and his family think about his AEW career while talking to Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"They are like, 'You're doing a great job you know, just make us proud' That's the moment over there in my home you know. They are happy, they actually enjoy what I do in my life you know. So they are happy, they told me they say, 'Look, we are really proud of you and we trust you, you are not doing anything bad in your life so, whatever you are doing, you're doing great,' so that's what my mom dad told me." [1:18-2:00]

Satnam Singh once disclosed how he transitioned from NBA to AEW

As mentioned earlier, Satnam Singh was a former basketball player and was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks NBA team back in 2015. However, he transitioned to pro wrestling after some years. Satnam described how it all happened in an interview with SportsIndiaShow:

"Actually, it had been in my mind to get into pro wrestling. It was my second option after basketball. So, in 2017 or 18, I decided maybe after basketball, whenever I see like, ‘okay, I’m done with basketball. I’m ready to go anywhere I want.’ So, then I talked to my manager, then he told me, ‘okay, let’s talk to the wrestling companies.’ So, then we reached out to AEW in 2021." [H/T SportsIndiaShow]

Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for the 7ft giant from India and how his All Elite career progresses.

