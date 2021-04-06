Scorpio Sky reveals why he decided to align with Ethan Page in AEW

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page have been making heads turn after forming an alliance on AEW. The former has revealed why he decided to align with the former IMPACT Wrestling star.

Sky won the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match at AEW Revolution 2021 to get a shot at Darby Allin and the TNT Championship. Ethan Page debuted for AEW in the aforementioned ladder match.

Despite his best efforts, Sky lost his AEW TNT title match to Darby Allin and then turned heel by attacking the champion.

Speaking on his podcast Wrestling with the Week, Scorpio Sky said the lack of opportunities forced him and Page to align. He revealed that the former IMPACT Wrestling star was supposed to receive the spotlight upon his debut but was ignored in favor of Christian Cage.

"He was brought into the company and they were supposed to roll the carpet out for him. He was supposed to get the Spotlight. They got him to put his name on the paper and then that was it. ‘Forget about you, we are moving on to Christian Cage, we are moving on to Darby and Sting," said Scorpio Sky (H/T - Fightful)

Scorpio Sky further revealed he was guaranteed opportunities last year for his singles career, but that didn't happen. He added that it prompted him to meet Ethan Page, with the two sharing their frustrations and eventually forming an alliance.

"The same thing happened to me. It's been years now and last year was supposed to be the big grand opening of my singles career and they were supposed to roll out the red carpet for me and it did not happen and so I went to him when I saw [that] he was already, you know, couple weeks in [and] he was a little bit frustrated. I said, ‘Hey, listen I know how you feel. Let's talk about it,’ and now, you're going to see what happens next,” said Scorpio Sky.

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky won their first match on this week's AEW: Dark Elevation

The duo of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky wrestled in their first match as a tag team on this week's AEW: Dark Elevation. They squared off against Matt and Mike Sydal and defeated them in under seven minutes.

While both Page and Sky are undeniably talented, there's a chance they may get lost in the shuffle in AEW's stacked tag team division.

If Tony Khan's promotion has plans to use the two as singles competitors as well, all while maintaining the alliance, they may have a better chance of succeeding.

What do you think about this new association in AEW? Do you think they'll win the tag team gold? Share your opinions in the comments section down below.