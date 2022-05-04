"You can't teach star power" - Scorpio Sky says former UFC star will make a major impact in AEW

AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky was recently a guest on the Throwing Down podcast with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. Sky, who won back the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara last week on Dynamite, opened up about his relationship with Dan Lambert and also spoke highly of Paige VanZant.

Speaking of VanZant in All Elite Wrestling, Sky said that the former UFC star had something that can't be taught - presence and star power. He also lauded her for the progress she's making inside the squared circle and said that she is currently training with former WWE star Gangrel:

"She’s so new but she’s picking up on it so fast. From the very beginning, when she came a few times with Austin [Vanderford] and Dan and the others, I kind of watched some of the things and more so the mannerisms and paying attention to the crowd and that sort of thing that she was just naturally doing and I was adamant, I kept pushing to Dan, I was like, ‘You gotta get her here. She’s good. She can do this’ and I think she’s gonna pick up on it really quickly and from what I heard, she is."

Scorpio Sky added:

"She’s training with Gangrel who’s fantastic. But you can’t teach personality, you can’t teach charisma, you can’t teach star power and that’s something she already brings to the table and she’s an incredible athlete, a badass, you know and I think she’ll pick up on the wrestling part very quickly and it’s gonna be great for AEW to grab another star." H/T: PostWrestling

Scorpio Sky's comments on the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view

Sky was also asked about the upcoming Forbidden Door show and if there is anyone from NJPW in particular who he would like to face.

He responded that most of the guys in New Japan were very good but didn't name anyone, instead asking who wanted to face him because he was the TNT Champion and AEW was his home:

"Someone asked me that question backstage a few weeks ago and I was just like, ‘Yeah, the real question is who wants to face me? I’m the champ, this is my ground’ so, yeah, anybody that wants it, they can get it. I’m the can man. Let ‘em come to me," said Sky.

