It was recently revealed by AEW that Scorpio Sky was exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last two weeks. On their official Twitter handle, the promotion revealed that results for an initial test came back as negative. However, they have decided to postpone Scorpio Sky's scheduled match against Shawn Spears tonight on AEW Dynamite.

No announcement has been made as to whether or not Shawn Spears will get a new opponent for tonight's show. It is going to be the go-home edition of Dynamite before Sunday's Full Gear.

Scorpio Sky's time in AEW

In January 2019, Scorpio Sky, along with his SoCal Uncensored teammates Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, left ROH to sign with AEW. Ever since Scorpio Sky debuted for AEW, he has been touted by many industry veterans to be one of the stars next in line to get a major push.

Although he has been competing largely as a singles star for the past couple of months, Sky's first success came in AEW as a tag-team competitor. Kazarian and Sky became the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions by defeating the Lucha Brothers in the tournament final.

Scorpio became a singles competitor after losing the tag team titles to Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page at Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux.