Secret admirer costs Ruby Soho against returning star on AEW Rampage

Ruby Soho just suffered an upset tonight. This was due to some interesting interference and distractions that would remove her focus from the contest and allow her opponent to win.

Tonight on Rampage, she took on Red Velvet, who returned after nine months just this week on Dynamite, facing House of Black's Julia Hart in her return match.

It seemed that Ruby Soho had everything under control for the most part until an astonishing delivery came her way in the middle of the match. She received a bouquet of green flowers from what can only be assumed to be an admirer. This threw her off her game, and she questioned who these could be from.

This allowed Red Velvet to take advantage and cleanly pin Ruby Soho for the win. After the match, the Outcasts member was still in disbelief as she wanted to know who the flowers were from.

A few moments later, it was revealed that the flowers came from Angelo Parker, and he meant to have these delivered a few moments later.

It seems as if the flirting between the two stars over the past few weeks has reached its next chapter tonight, much to the dismay of Saraya and Matt Mennard.

