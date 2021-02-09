Segment with Sting booked for upcoming AEW Dynamite episode

A segment has been booked with 'The Icon' Sting, in what is turning out to be a jam-packed upcoming AEW Dynamite episode. Darby Allin will also be in action on the night, defending his AEW TNT Championship against Joey Janela.

Since Sting first appeared on AEW Dynamite, he has seemingly joined forces with Darby Allin and has come to the aid of the current AEW TNT Champion more than once. The two have joined forces and will be facing Team Taz in a Street Fight at AEW Revolution. The bout will be Sting's first official match in AEW.

AEW has now confirmed that Sting will be appearing on this week's episode of Dynamite. In the segment, he will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone yet again. This is something that has been happening for a while, with Schiavone interviewing Sting and Darby Allin over the last couple of weeks, but each time they have been interrupted by Team Taz.

The card for the upcoming AEW Dynamite

This week's upcoming AEW Dynamite card is stacked with title matches, along with several other wrestlers and segments announced for the show. The following are the segments and matches that have already been announced:

Tony Schiavone interviews Sting Darby Allin vs Joey Janela for the AEW TNT Championship Ryan Nemeth vs PAC Chris Jericho and MJF of The Inner Circle vs The Acclaimed Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon World Championship eliminator match (first round): Leyla Hirsch vs Thunder Rosa Falls Count Anywhere No DQ Match: Kenny Omega and KENTA vs Jon Moxley and Lance Archer

There are several matches that could determine the future direction of AEW. Leyla Hirsch and Thunder Rosa are battling to determine who goes through in the Women's World Title Eliminator tournament, while Kenta is making his official debut on AEW Dynamite.

This February the #AEW Women's World Championship eliminator tournament begins! 16 women will battle for their shot at the AEW women's world champion @shidahikaru

Here are your participants in this competition. pic.twitter.com/75SC1hfc0O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 9, 2021

He will be teaming with Kenny Omega to face Jon Moxley and Lance Archer after he attacked the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion last week to send a message. The latter match is especially exciting as it could signal the start of a deal between the company and NJPW.