Serena Deeb discusses AEW working with companies like NWA

The last few weeks have been an absolute whirlwind for newly-signed AEW women's wrestler Serena Deeb.

First, she shocked the world by winning the NWA Women's Championship on United Wrestling Network's weekly show, Primetime Live. Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa for the title on Tuesday, and then went on to defend it on AEW Dynamite the next night against Leyla Hirsch.

Over the weekend at AEW Full Gear, Deeb once again defended the championship against former NWA wrestler Allysin Kay on The Buy-In. That was before being confronted by the former champion Thunder Rosa, which should set up a rematch between these two women down the line.

When asked about the intermix of NWA and AEW women's divisions, Deeb says that in the territory days, people moved around a lot. The monopolization hurt talent and fans, prevented certain matches from happening. Says the NWA-AEW cooperation is "super powerful"

Serena Deeb goes in-depth about the relationship between AEW and the NWA

Following AEW Full Gear, Deeb sat down with the media to discuss All Elite Wrestling working together with other companies like the NWA. She stated what it means for pro-wrestling as a whole going forward.

“Well, I mean, if you think back on pro wrestling even in the territory days, it was people were just swapping around. They were traveling here, traveling there, working with different people. And when wrestling became really monopolized and separated, I think it was to the detriment of talent and fans too, because you know...so and so is here and so and so is here, you can't see that match. As understandable as it is, I think this cooperation, this partnership between NWA and AEW is super powerful and I think it's going to change wrestling.

"From a women's standpoint, I'm really excited about it because I think the AEW women's roster is really growing and it has so much potential. People coming in from the outside, when you're in wrestling, it only helps you to wrestle other people, and other women, and other men. It just helps you the more you get in the ring with different people you become a more well-rounded wrestler. So, I think with this partnership and different women coming in and different women going elsewhere, it's going to just benefit everybody.

"I think the fans are really excited about it too and it just keeps it very interesting cause you can't you know, there are things happening...me going to Primetime Live and winning the NWA championship and then bringing it back to Dynamite and defending it a week later and defending it tonight on the Buy In and, you know, it's things that people just haven't seen for a long time. I think it's really fun and really powerful.”

It certainly sounds like the relationship between AEW and the NWA continues to strengthen by the day. It should continue to benefit everyone involved going forward.