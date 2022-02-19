"Tonight…round two" - Serena Deeb sends a warning ahead of AEW Rampage

Serena Deeb inherited the "Of a Thousand Holds" title from WWE/WCW Legend Dean Malenko. Since taking Hikaru Shida out of action a few months ago, the 35-year-old has begun calling herself the Professor of Professional Wrestling.

Deeb has been issuing five-minute open challenges in an attempt to give the younger talent an opportunity to beat her. The first to take her up was indie wrestler Katie Arquette, who only managed to last 59 seconds.

Deeb recently took to Twitter to warn the next rookie that will step in the ring with her.

Since beginning her mean streak, Serena Deeb has been looking to remind fans of who she is. And while The Professor's open challenge may appear to be an opportunity for unsigned talent, it's becoming clear that Serena is intent on dominating her opponents.

Deeb is a multi-time champion and has wrestled all over the world. So far she hasn't had a title shot, but if she continues racking up wins, she might finally get one.

Serena Deeb is currently 3rd in the AEW Women's Rankings

Fans of Deeb might see her open challenge series as exactly what she needs to get into the title picture. While AEW's official rankings have been criticized in the past, they undoubtedly allow wrestlers to get title shots when they've earned them.

Deeb is one win away from the number two spot currently occupied by Leyla Hirsh. Thunder Rosa is currently the number one contender while having the same win-loss record.

Serena Deeb will likely end up facing Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship before taking a shot at the Women's title. She lost to Hikaru Shida in the tournament Cargill eventually won, but the TBS and TNT Championships are defended more often than the world titles.

Winning the TBS title from Jade would also add more weight to a resurgent feud between Deeb and Shida. There's currently no word on when Hikaru Shida will return, but the star will likely look for retribution against Deeb when she does.

