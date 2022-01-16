Former WWE star wants to form a faction with CM Punk in AEW

Serena Deeb recently discussed her friendship with fellow AEW star CM Punk during a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions.

The Woman of a Thousand Holds has been on a roll in All Elite Wrestling, winning her most recent feud decisively.

Speaking of CM Punk, she said she'd love to be in a faction with him again in the future, although adding that it wouldn't be a reiteration of The Straight Edge Society because they have all evolved as performers. Deeb also opened up about how Punk has helped her throughout her career:

"It wouldn’t be the Straight Edge Society [if CM Punk and I teamed up again]. That’s — we’ve evolved, we’ve all evolved past that but, I’d love to team with Punk again to be honest with you so. I was really happy to see him [when he first showed up in AEW]. Yeah, really happy to see him. It had been a long time, and I think he is very important to this locker room in so many ways. He’s always helped me out. You know, he helped me with SHIMMER, he helped me with Ring of Honor and then obviously Straight Edge Society and so, he’s one of the great minds of our business, and we’re lucky to have him," said Serena Deeb.

Serena Deeb wants a marquee match against Thunder Rosa in AEW

Serena Deeb also opened up about her wish to wrestle Thunder Rosa in AEW, reiterating that she wants to go an hour with the former NWA star. She said that she's already gone an hour with Ivelisse in SHINE and felt that a similar match against Rosa is on her bucket list:

"I think from just a proud, like a pride standpoint, it might be one of my favorites [hour-long match with Ivelisse in SHINE], you know? To just go an hour was I think a big — I think it’s a big deal in this business, you know? So hopefully I get the opportunity to do that at AEW as well or somewhere else but I’d love to go an hour again. I wanna go an hour with Thunder Rosa. That’s like my — yeah, that’s on my bucket list," said Deeb. H/T: POST Wrestling

Serena Deeb recently won her feud against Hikaru Shida in Tony Khan's promotion, destroying the former women's champion in their last match and forcing her to tap out.

