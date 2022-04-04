"He's really good at catching beer cans" - AEW star shares reaction on Steve Austin match at WrestleMania 38

AEW star Serpentico gave his direct reaction to the beer-catching skills of Stone Cold Steve Austin during WrestleMania 38.

On the Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, Steve Austin made another appearance after SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee beat Austin Theory in a fun singles match. After Pat won, Vince McMahon took off his suit and shirt and entered the ring for a match against the former football punter. Vince beat Pat and Theory entered the ring to administer a beatdown on his foe. Just then, Steve Austin showed up, 'stunned' Theory, began his signature beer-fest, eventually 'stunning' both Vince and Pat.

On Twitter, Serpentico said Austin is still perfect at his trademark beer-catching skills. He couldn't help but marvel at the Hall of Famer by posting the following tweet:

SNAKEMAN🐍👑 @KingSerpentico he’s really good at catching beer cans he’s really good at catching beer cans

What is AEW star Serpentico doing these days?

Serpentico is currently wrestling on Dark: Elevation. He recently faced Lee Moriarty on the March 28, 2022, episode, where he lost via Crossface submission.

Serpentico recently teamed up with Dr. Luther as Chaos Project to face Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) in the tag-team division. They lost as Darius rolled up Serpentico after a flipping stunner by Dante.

Check out their latest tag-team match below:

Before that, Chaos Project competed in a tag match against The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver). Dark Order won after a flurry of finishers at Serpentico.

Luther took exception as he attacked Reynolds & Silver, but their Dark Order teammates came to the rescue immediately.

