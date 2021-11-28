Seven matches announced for AEW Dark: Elevation featuring Jay Lethal, Matt Hardy, and more

AEW announced seven matches for the upcoming episode of Dark: Elevation featuring several of the company's top talents.

Recently-signed Jay Lethal will make his Elevation debut in a match against Trenton Storm. The other big singles match on the card will see former WWE star Tony Nese take on Vic Capri.

Matt Hardy will lead The Hardy Family Office in what is expected to be an intense six-man tag team match against members of The Dark Order.

The Inner Circle will also be represented on AEW Dark: Elevation as Santana and Ortiz have been booked for a tag team match against Brayden Lee and Isaiah Moore.

AEW has confirmed a massive 8-man tag team showdown featuring the heel collective of Acclaimed & Chaos Project against the babyface alliance of Varisty Blonds, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds.

The women will also feature in an 8-women match as Nyla Rose, Bunny, Emi Sakura, and Diamante will try to be on the same page when they face a stacked babyface team.

Tay Conti and Anna Jay round up the latest match card as the duo will look to capitalize on their chemistry in a tag team match.

Given below is the full match card for the next AEW Dark: Elevation episode:

Tony Nese vs. Vic Capri Jay Lethal vs. Trenton Storm The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade, and Isiah Kassidy) vs. The Dark Order's Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, & Alan "5" Angels Brayden Lee & Isaiah Moore vs. Santana & Ortiz Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Alice Crowley & Missa Kate The Acclaimed & Chaos Project vs. Varsity Blonds, Dark Order's John Silver, & Alex Reynolds Nyla Rose, The Bunny, Emi Sakura, & Diamante vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Ryo Mizunami, & Leyla Hirsch

You can check out the upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on the company's YouTube channel on Monday at 7 pm ET.

