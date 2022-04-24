×
Create
Notifications

Multiple AEW stars, including Wheeler Yuta, pulled from upcoming PWG show

AEW star Wheeler Yuta is the current ROH Pure Champion!
AEW star Wheeler Yuta is the current ROH Pure Champion!
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified Apr 24, 2022 10:58 AM IST
News

Several AEW stars won't appear at the upcoming Pro Wrestling Guerilla's Delivering the Goods event, including ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Delivering the Goods will be held on May 1, 2022, at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. It'll be the first PWG event since the Battle of Los Angeles at the same venue.

According to WrestlingInc, JD Drake of The Workhorsemen and Dante Martin of Top Flight will also not be able to make it to the event.

Before their removal, Dante & Darius were set to battle the Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher). Yuta was to challenge Aramis while Drake was to face Jack Cartwheel.

The May 1 card has been updated with Cartwheel facing Shane Haste (formerly known as Slapjack in WWE). The Aussie Open will instead face former ROH Tag Team Champions, The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe). Aramis will face the debuting Konosuke Takeshita of DDT Pro.

竹下です。元気にやってます。学生時代に海外から輸入をしたPWGのDVDを友達と一緒に見ていました。それから10年以上が経って、海を越えて、PWGのリングに立てる。オージーオープンの２人や、ベイリーにも久しぶりに会えるのも嬉しいし、なによりアラミスとはすごい試合ができる思うから胸が高鳴る。 https://t.co/PGTin6iwF0

Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society will make his PWG return as he looks to dethrone Bandido for the PWG World Championship.

Who were some AEW stars involved in the last PWG event?

PWG recently held the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles on January 29 and 30, and some AEW stars made their appearance, including Wheeler Yuta, Buddy Matthews, Lee Moriarty, and Daniel Garcia.

Garcia was the most successful as he defeated Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, and Black Taurus to advance to the tournament's final round.

Congratulations to the PWG 2022 Battle of Los Angeles winner, @GarciaWrestling.#PWG #BOLA2022 https://t.co/AmHxreCJlo

The Jericho Appreciation Society member defeated IMPACT Wrestling star Mike Bailey in the final round to win the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. As mentioned earlier, Garcia acquired the right to face PWG World Champion Bandido.

It'll be interesting to see if other AEW stars are added to the event.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Yuta, Drake, and Dante Martin's removal from PWG? Sound off in the comments below!

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी