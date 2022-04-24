Multiple AEW stars, including Wheeler Yuta, pulled from upcoming PWG show

Several AEW stars won't appear at the upcoming Pro Wrestling Guerilla's Delivering the Goods event, including ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Delivering the Goods will be held on May 1, 2022, at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. It'll be the first PWG event since the Battle of Los Angeles at the same venue.

According to WrestlingInc, JD Drake of The Workhorsemen and Dante Martin of Top Flight will also not be able to make it to the event.

Before their removal, Dante & Darius were set to battle the Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher). Yuta was to challenge Aramis while Drake was to face Jack Cartwheel.

The May 1 card has been updated with Cartwheel facing Shane Haste (formerly known as Slapjack in WWE). The Aussie Open will instead face former ROH Tag Team Champions, The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe). Aramis will face the debuting Konosuke Takeshita of DDT Pro.

Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society will make his PWG return as he looks to dethrone Bandido for the PWG World Championship.

Who were some AEW stars involved in the last PWG event?

PWG recently held the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles on January 29 and 30, and some AEW stars made their appearance, including Wheeler Yuta, Buddy Matthews, Lee Moriarty, and Daniel Garcia.

Garcia was the most successful as he defeated Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, and Black Taurus to advance to the tournament's final round.

The Jericho Appreciation Society member defeated IMPACT Wrestling star Mike Bailey in the final round to win the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. As mentioned earlier, Garcia acquired the right to face PWG World Champion Bandido.

It'll be interesting to see if other AEW stars are added to the event.

