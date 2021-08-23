Several AEW stars pay heartfelt tribute to the late Brodie Lee on the first anniversary of his TNT title win

AEW stars Anna Jay, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno, among others, recently shared their heartfelt tributes to the late, great, Brodie Lee on the first anniversary of his TNT Championship win.

On AEW Dynamite's August 22nd episode, Brodie Lee shocked the wrestling world by squashing Cody Rhodes in mere minutes to capture the TNT title. On the occasion of Lee's victory completing a year, many of his former Dark Order stablemates took to Twitter to remember his iconic win.

AEW star Anna Jay, who's currently on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury, tweeted about the selfless nature of Brodie Lee. She stated though it was the biggest night of Lee's career, he allowed Jay to have her moment by giving her the go-ahead to attack Red Velvet in the post-match segment.

"He gave me my own moment on one of the most important nights of his career. I’ll always be grateful for this," tweeted Anna Jay.

He gave me my own moment on one of the most important nights of his career. I’ll always be grateful for this. https://t.co/JODaTDA9rB — Anna Jay (@annajay___) August 22, 2021

Another Dark Order member, Alex Reynolds, also reminisced about the same night. He revealed Brodie Lee told him that his match with Cody was the most fun he ever had in wrestling. Reynolds added that Dark Order members grew very close with Lee and that they'll cherish the time spent with him.

"1 year ago today…This was such a special moment Brodie bought us all chili’s after the match and we filmed a great BTE bit. He told us that this was the most fun he has had in wrestling. We all grew so close and were having so much fun together. It’s a time I’ll always cherish," tweeted Alex Reynolds.

1 year ago today…



This was such a special moment Brodie bought us all chili’s after the match and we filmed a great BTE bit. He told us that this was the most fun he has had in wrestling. We all grew so close and were having so much fun together. It’s a time I’ll always cherish pic.twitter.com/sRmoZBtoCn — Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) August 22, 2021

Replying to Alex Reynolds' tweet, AEW star Evil Uno wrote that the night Brodie Lee won the TNT Championship was one of the best nights of his life.

"One of the best nights of my life," tweeted Evil Uno

One of the best nights of my life. https://t.co/STpWXWW9go — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 22, 2021

Which other AEW stars paid tributes to Brodie Lee?

Dark Order's Alan Angels also replied to Alex Reynolds' tweet, writing that he can't believe it's been a year since the late Brodie Lee captured the TNT Championship. He further stated that Lee was an absolute legend of the business.

"Damn can’t believe this was one year ago. An Absolute legend," tweeted Alan Angels

Damn can’t believe this was one year ago. An Absolute legend. 💜 https://t.co/st11UAoeUf — Vlan Vngels (@Alan_V_Angels) August 22, 2021

Apart from the Dark Order members, Bryce Remsburg, who officiated the match between Brodie Lee and Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite, also shared his thoughts. Remsburg tweeted that he had goosebumps after the bout and that he was glad to be a part of such a moment.

"The goosebumps I had after this considering there was no live audience were remarkable. So so glad I was able to be a part of this," tweeted Bryce Remsburg

The goosebumps I had after this considering there was no live audience were remarkable. So so glad I was able to be a part of this. — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) August 22, 2021

Brodie Lee's run with the TNT Championship lasted for less than two months as he dropped his title back to Cody Rhodes on the October 7th, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite. Over two months later, on December 26, The Exalted One tragically passed away due to an undisclosed lung issue.

Do you think Brodie Lee's win over Cody Rhodes is the most shocking moment in AEW history? Sound off in the comments section below.

