Several matches announced for next week's Blood and Guts special episode of AEW Dynamite

After a fantastic showing this week, AEW is gearing up for the much-anticipated "Bloods and Guts" special episode of Dynamite.

While it was initially speculated that the show would only feature the eponymous Bloods and Guts match pitting The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, the promotion has now announced several matches for next week.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will be in action, where they square off against AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa.

During this week's show, Omega had initially offered Kingston a singles match with Nakazawa. However, Kingston refused to take on the Japanese star. Moxley attacked the AEW Champion from behind and threatened to break Omega's ankle if a tag team match wasn't made official. Don Callis gave in to the threat and accepted the challenge.

Cody Rhodes, who returned on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, will also be in action next week. He will take on his former Nightmare Family stablemate, QT Marshall.

What else will happen at AEW Dynamite: Bloods and Guts?

Apart from the aforementioned match, Britt Baker will also be stepping into the ring next week. Baker has set her sights on the AEW Women's Championship and will be looking to keep her momentum going.

It’s about damn time the folks in the rankings start seeing each other across the ring. Any of you want to be The Team That Ends The Dream? You’ll know where to find us.#BloodAndGuts #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oWHewv915I — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) April 29, 2021

Finally, Varsity Blondes, SCU, Jurassic Express, and The Acclaimed will battle it out in a four-way tag team match. The winners will get a shot at The Young Bucks' AEW Tag Team Championships on the May 12th edition of Dynamite.

Check out the updated card for AEW Dynamite: Bloods and Guts below:

* Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Blood and Guts Match

* SCU vs. Jurassic Express vs. Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed (Winners get a shot at AEW World Tag Team Championships on May 12)

* Britt Baker will be in action

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Kenny Omega and MT Nakazawa

* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. QT Marshall with The Factory

