Several matches and unique segment announced for next week's AEW Dynamite 

This week's AEW Dynamite featured two incredible title defenses from Women's Champion Hikaru Shida and TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Soon after Dynamite went off air today, AEW announced a stacked card for the next week's episode. The Young Bucks will be putting their AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against the Sydal Bros in a Tag Team Eliminator match.

After his win over Team Taz's Rick Starks, Hangman Page will square off against another Team Taz member, Brian Cage, next week. The bout is a result of Cage almost laying down Page with a powerbomb on this week's Dynamite before The Dark Order came to the latter's rescue.

Time to go to school jackson. Today's lesson, the hangman can't hang a machine. #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/M65f3FQxmG — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) April 22, 2021

Orange Cassidy will be looking to avenge Trent's loss to Penta El Zero M by battling it out with the Mexican star. The Luchador was assisted by his new sidekick, Alex Abrahantes, in defeating Trent this week.

Apart from that, there will be a parley between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle ahead of their Blood and Guts match.

What else will go down on next week's AEW Dynamite?

Kris Statlander will also be in action on next week's AEW Dynamite, where she will square off against Penelope Ford. Statlander made her AEW return during the Arcade Anarchy match on Dynamite a few weeks ago, where she attacked Ford.

Lastly, QT Marshall will lead his stable, The Factory, in a six-man tag team match against Nightmare Family's Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and Lee Johnson.

Advertisement

Here's the card for next week's AEW Dynamite:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt and Mike Sydal (Title Eliminator Match)

* The Nightmare Family (Billy Gunn, Dustin Rhodes, and Lee Johnson) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solow with Anthony Ogogo)

* The Pinnacle and Inner Circle parley

* Hangman Page vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage with Taz and Ricky Starks

* Penta El Zero Miedo with Alex Abrahantes vs. Orange Cassidy with Trent

* Kris Statlander with Orange Cassidy vs. Penelope Ford with Kip Sabian

Which match or segment are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section below.