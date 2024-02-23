Several performers banned from appearing on AEW TV due to its crossover with major promotion - Reports

Several AEW stars are reportedly banned from appearing on TV due to their crossover with a major promotion.

Since the inception of AEW, Tony Khan has shown that he isn't afraid to open the forbidden door and allow for crossovers with major promotions. Over the years, several stars from TNA Wrestling, AAA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and many more have competed on AEW TV.

The company has a whole pay-per-view dedicated to its crossover with NJPW named "Forbidden." Recently, the company partnered with another Mexican promotion, CMLL. Reportedly, as part of the deal, no other Mexican wrestler would be allowed to compete on a show where the CMLL stars wrestled. But notably, Komander wrestled on a show where the CMLL stars did a run-in, which seemed to debunk this report.

However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now confirming that the "original Mexican talent" was informed that they couldn't appear on a show where the CMLL guys wrestle, which didn't seem to please some of the talent.

The show in which Komander wrestled, which also featured the CMLL guys doing a run-in, was the only exception to the rule.

Triple H wins Booker of the Year instead of AEW President Tony Khan

Since the inception of AEW, Tony Khan has been consistent with his booking for the most part, which helped him become Booker of the Year multiple times. However, last year didn't go so well for Tony Khan's promotion. Consequently, Khan has lost the right to call himself Booker of the Year.

Triple H won a landslide victory in the 2023 Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Booker of the Year Award by earning 360 votes, while Tony Khan came in second with 146 votes.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan regains his mojo to win this award again next year.

What are your thoughts on Mexican talent being banned from appearing on shows where the CMM stars are wrestling? Share your views in the comments section below.