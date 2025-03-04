Shane McMahon revealed as the mastermind behind AEW star's iconic name

It was recently revealed that Shane McMahon was the mastermind behind AEW star Paul Wight's iconic name in WWE. In 1999, The World's Largest Athlete jumped ship from WCW to WWE. After signing a 10-year contract with the company, he made his debut as a member of Vince McMahon's villainous stable, The Corporation, at St. Valentine's Day Massacre: In Your House on February 14, 1999, under his real name.

Soon after, WWE renamed the giant as The Big Show. The 53-year-old gained immense popularity in the Stamford-based promotion under this ring name. The four-time World Champion left the company in 2021 and subsequently joined AEW. Speaking on the latest edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that Shane McMahon gave the AEW star the iconic ring name in WWE.

“Shane McMahon was a huge Big show fan. I think he gave him the name [The Big Show]. But Shane just fell in love with the character because he belived in his dad's prophecy that The Big Show was going to be the next Andre the Giant... Shane gave him the name, The Big Show, and it seemed to fit,” JR said. [From 1:18:26 to 1:20:16]

WWE faced problems with AEW star Big Show's weight, recalled Jim Ross

Paul Wight was billed at 500 pounds when he made his debut in WWE. But often his weight fluctuated between 383 and 537 pounds because he allegedly ignored fitness and nutritional advice from the higher-ups.

On his Grilling JR podcast last month, Jim Ross stated that this was a major issue WWE faced with him.

"It's always the same issue with big guys like that. How committed are they to getting in shape, staying in shape, and being able to physically perform at a high level? And we knew he had it in him. It's just a matter of can we convince him that being in great condition and being leaner than not is a good thing," he said.

Wight's last AEW appearance came at Full Gear 2024.

