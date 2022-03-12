Former WWE star beats Tony Nese on his in-ring AEW debut on Rampage

Former WWE Superstar Isaiah Scott made his in-ring debut in AEW on Rampage under the name Shane "Swerve" Strickland. He defeated his former colleague Tony Nese in the show's main event.

WWE released Strickland in November 2021. The former NXT North American Champion made his first AEW appearance at Revolution, signing his All Elite contract.

Strickland also appeared on this week's edition of Dynamite, where he had a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. He was interrupted by his former 205 Live rival Tony Nese. The Premier Athlete said that he would like to be the one to "welcome" Shane to AEW, and the match was announced.

Strickland won his in-ring debut in the promotion by beating Tony Nese. During the bout, the latter hit a beautiful 450 splash but, in the end, lost the bout when Strickland hit him with a stomp from the top rope.

Shane Strickland wasn't the only debut on AEW Revolution

Revolution was a fantastic pay-per-view with a star-studded card but was taken to the next level with the debut of former NXT General Manager William Regal.

Regal showed up during the post-match brawl between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. He separated the two, slapped them, and then asked them to shake hands.

The Blackpool Brawler made his first appearance on Dynamite this week as the manager of Danielson and Moxley's newly formed tag team. He gave a heartfelt speech after the duo won their first bout as a team.

Regal thanked Tony Schivane for everything he did for him and then praised Bryan Danielson and Moxley. Regal said that the duo is the perfect combination, so the other teams should watch out.

Do you think Shane Strickland can join Regal, Moxley, and Danielson's stable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Angana Roy