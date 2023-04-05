Shane Taylor names match against WWE SmackDown Superstar as his favorite (Exclusive)

WWE's roster features some of the biggest names in pro wrestling from around the world, and while stars like Shane Taylor have never made their way into the promotion, he recently recalled one of his favorite matches against Viking Raider's Erik.

AEW fans are likely more familiar with Taylor, as the star appeared on Rampage alongside Keith Lee. Outside of this, he found success in Ring of Honor and recently competed in ROH Honor Club Episode 4.

During a recent appearance on Wrestling Binge's UnSKripted, Shane Taylor briefly touched on what his favorite match was before praising the WWE star and revealing that the two are best friends.

"Honestly, even though the television championship win at War of the Worlds is up there, I think my favorite match of my career came at an Independent in Houston. Everybody knows my best friend in the world is Ray Rowe, for those that don’t know that name, that’s Erik of Viking Raider fame. Congratulations to him, his wife, and Ivar for being at WrestleMania – 80 000 sold out, that’s absolutely incredible." (6:00 onward).

Check out the full interview below:

The Viking Raiders recently competed at WWE WrestleMania 39, where they unsuccessfully went up against The Street Profits, Braun Strowman & Ricochet, and Alpha Academy.

Shane Taylor recalled the accident the WWE star was involved in and how uncertain his future was

In 2014, Erik suffered a serious motorcycle accident that put him out for several months. While his future was uncertain at the time, he eventually returned to ROH in March 2015 and found himself in WWE three years later.

During the same interview, Taylor recalled the incident Erik was involved in and how his recovery eventually led to his favorite match against him at Lonestar Championship Wrestling.

"When he had his accident a few years ago, it was up in the air whether he was gonna wrestle again. He got into a bad motorcycle wreck. I was there that night in the hospital with him. The road to recovery, through surgery, all the ups and downs, through all the doubts. His first real match back was against me at a place called Lonestar Championship Wrestling in Houston and that match is probably my favorite match." (07:01 onward).

It remains to be seen if the two best friends will go toe-to-toe again in either WWE or even AEW or ROH, but their bond has clearly strengthened despite not wrestling together.

