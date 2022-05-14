"I'm the guy in his ear" - Former WWE star believes he has a major role in honing Wardlow in AEW

Shawn Spears thinks that he was a powerful influence on Wardlow, which led to the latter's rise to fame in AEW.

Mr. Mayhem has been steadily rising in prominence over the last few months. During the rivalry between MJF and CM Punk, the former Pinnacle member betrayed his employer to kickstart his own feud with the Salt of the Earth. This has snowballed into a heated rivalry in AEW.

During a slew of squash matches that Wardlow had under MJF's employment, Shawn Spears was almost always seen accompanying him. According to The Chairman, he has had more of an impact on Mr. Mayhem's performance than it seems.

In a conversation with Mark Henry on the Busted Open podcast, the former WWE star spoke about how he shaped Wardlow's rise.

“So I'm the guy in his ear, whispering. I made Wardlow. While everybody was focusing on Max and CM Punk, I was making Wardlow the star that he is. When guys get a certain level, or guys start getting a little bit of popularity, or they start getting a little bit more money or their star rises a little bit, their thought process changes as well. [...] We made him a star and now, he just ups and wants to go on his own way. You want to do your own thing? Go ahead,” Spears said. [H/T Fightful]

Shawn Spears will be facing Wardlow in a steel cage match in AEW

After Mr. Mayhem signed MJF's new contract this week, it became certain that Shawn Spears would face his former stablemate in a steel cage match soon.

The new contract had a slew of conditions for Wardlow to accept in order for a chance to get his hands on MJF. Among other things, winning the steel cage match stood out as a particularly difficult condition since The Salt of the Earth will be acting as a referee during the bout.

With MJF desperate not to face his former henchman, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the match would not be a fair fight for Wardlow. Only time will tell if Mr. Mayhem is able to overcome the odds and make it to the next chapter of his feud with the Salt of the Earth.

