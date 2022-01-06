Former WWE star lashes out at fan who wanted Wardlow to destroy him

Shawn Spears lashed out at a fan who vouched for Wardlow to betray his fellow Pinnacle stablemate.

Taking to Twitter, Spears put the fan on notice by writing, 'Grow up Nance, N***ack'.

"The initial tweet from the fan Waiting for the day when @RealWardlow puts a power bomb symphony on @ShawnSpears. Just a matter of time. #thisiswar #warbombs," - the tweet from the fan read.

Check out Shawn Spears' interaction with the fan below:

Here is Shawn Spears' tweet and response to the fan

It is safe to say that Shawn Spears wasn't too appreciative of the fan who wants to see Wardlow turn his back on The Chairman.

For weeks, Wardlow has teased a face turn, and fans have taken note of the fact that MJF's bodyguard isn't his biggest fan anymore. The tension between Wardlow and MJF is visible on camera as well.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk cost MJF a singles match against Shawn Dean. Punk and MJF have been going back-and-forth with one another for weeks now.

The two men first engaged in an incredible 20-minute long promo segment on Dynamite, which saw them take major digs at each other. In one of the more recent editions of Dynamite, Punk teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin for a match against MJF and FTR, one that The Pinnacle lost.

Wardlow's AEW journey so far

Wardlow's AEW debut was first teased back at All Out 2019 when a video package aired promoting his debut. Wardlow debuted on November 13, 2019, and attacked Cody Rhodes.

Mr. Mayhem aligned himself with MJF and became his bodyguard. In his AEW debut, Wardlow lost to Cody Rhodes in a Steel Cage Match.

Shortly afterward, the two became a part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. After weeks of tension within the group, MJF and Wardlow turned on Chris Jericho and co.

Also Read Article Continues below

In doing so, not only did MJF and Wardlow leave The Inner Circle, but MJF also formed The Pinnacle. The faction consists of FTR, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard. Since then, Spears and Wardlow have teamed on several occasions as a tag team.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh