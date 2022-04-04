"Wrestling is the best" - AEW star reacts to insane Stone Cold-Vince McMahon segment from WrestleMania 38

AEW star Shawn Spears recently reacted to the insane Stone Cold Steve Austin-Vince McMahon segment from Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

After Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory on the show, the WWE Chairman entered the squared circle to compete against the SmackDown broadcaster.

Thanks to plenty of outside shenanigans by Theory, McMahon defeated McAfee, leaving the Dallas fans booing loudly. This is when Stone Cold Steve Austin's music hit, and he came out to take down all three - McMahon, Theory, and McAfee.

Seemingly reacting to this segment from WrestleMania Night 2, Shawn Spears took to Twitter to write that professional wrestling was the "best."

Check out The Chairman's tweet below:

"God damn wrestling is the best. Right?!" tweeted Shawn Spears

Despite The Texas Rattlesnake's botched Stunner on Vince McMahon, the entire segment was an absolute blast and a joy to watch. The crowd reacted loudly to everything that transpired in the ring, even when Stole Cold Steve Austin shocked the fans when by delivering a Stunner to Pat McAfee.

Stone Cold main evented WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Earlier at WrestleMania 38 Night 1, Stone Cold made his in-ring return after nearly 19 years, competing against Kevin Owens in the show's headliner.

While the match wasn't advertised beforehand, the build-up in the last few weeks indicated Owens and Austin could come to blows at WrestleMania 38.

As expected, the WWE Hall of Famer came out on top in front of his hometown fans and put up a performance for the ages, as did Owens.

The main event clash mainly consisted of brawling throughout the AT&T arena. It was a pretty one-sided affair in favor of Austin except for a handful of moments.

What do you make of Shawn Spear's reaction? Did you enjoy Stole Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon turning back the time clock at WrestleMania Night 2? Sound off in the comments section below.

