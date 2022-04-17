Sammy Guevara's former rival reacts to his TNT title win at AEW battle of the belts

Shawn Spears shared his thoughts on social media about Sammy Guevara's AEW TNT Championship win at Battle of the Belts 2. The Spanish God faced Scorpio Sky in the opening bout at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Guevara walked out of the match with a victory as he dethroned Sky to become a record three-time TNT Champion, tied with Cody Rhodes. The Spanish God won in controversial fashion as he hit the Men of the Year member with a low blow before connecting a GTH.

Meanwhile, Spears suffered a defeat at the hands of Captain Shawn Dean on the April 6 episode of Dynamite due to a distration from Wardlow. It was part of Mr. Mayhem's heated rivalry with Spears and Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The Chairman took to Twitter to give his honest opinion on Guevara's TNT Championship win. He then questioned the result by implying that The Spanish God got a break once again.

"Sammy again huh? Hmmmmm," Spears wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

You can check out the full results of Battle of the Belts 2 here.

Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears had an animated history towards each other

Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears certainly have no love lost for each other as they have both partnered each other and have feuded before. They first partnered at Fight for the Fallen on July 13, 2019, along with MJF to beat the trio of Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc, and Joey Janela.

💔𝐇𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐊💔 @brienutbutter_ BEAUTIFUL Spanish Fly from Sammy Guevara to Shawn Spears off of the ropes! #AEWDynamite BEAUTIFUL Spanish Fly from Sammy Guevara to Shawn Spears off of the ropes! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/j6DjhJBxC0

Years later, they faced each other last year in a Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing on May 30, 2021 as part of the Inner Circle vs. Pinnacle. Guevara won the match for The Inner Circle after hitting the 630 senton on Spears who is a member of The Pinnacle.

They wrapped up their rivalry on the August 20, 2021 episode of Dynamite with The Spanish God defeating The Chairman by nailing the GTH.

Guevara's title win received a modest reaction from Spears. It will be interesting to see if the latter decides to step up and challenge The Spanish God for a shot at the TNT title.

What are your thoughts on Spears' reaction to Sammy Guevara's title win? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha