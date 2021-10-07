AEW star refuses to reveal his role in backstage beat down of Darby Allin

Shawn Spears recently shared a tweet where he denies his part in the backstage assault of Darby Allin. A group of masked guys assaulted Allin during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite and fans are certain that it was the Pinnacle faction.

After Darby revealed he accepted MJF's challenge during a backstage interview, a black limo stopped in front of the Daredevil. A group of people came out of the car and started assaulting Allin.

In the end, a masked guy with a blazer showed up to choke Allin with his own skateboard. It was quite obvious that the group was the Pinnacle and the last man that came out was the Salt of the Earth.

But Shawn Spears didn't seem to acknowledge his presence as he tweeted on his official Twitter handle that it wasn't him. This tweet from Spears does look like a lie as it was very obvious that Spears was part of the beatdown to Allin.

For the past few weeks, MJF has been trying to get under the skin of Darby Allin. in the latest episode of Dynamite, it was announced that a match between MJF and Allin is scheduled for next week's Dynamite. However, it was later confirmed that the assault had left Darby injured, and he may not be cleared to compete in time.

Darby Allin reacts to MJF's comment on last week's Dyamite

Darby Allin sat with Jim Ross backstage in an interview during Dynamite, where he addressed the comments made by MJF the previous week. Friedman didn't hold back when he called Allin out, making some personal comments about Darby's uncle.

In his interview, The Daredevil revealed that he has seen a lot of guys like MJF and stated that The Salt of the Earth won't get under his skin by making personal comments.

The rivalry between MJF and Darby Allin is getting intense as each day passes. The Pinnacle assualting Allin has just made the storyline much more interesting.

