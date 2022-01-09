"As long as it isn't a Rhodes" – Former WWE star takes a dig at Cody and Dustin after the latter loses at AEW: Battle of the Belts

Shawn Spears recently took a dig at the Rhodes family after Dustin Rhodes failed to capture the interim TNT Championship at the special AEW: Battle of the Belts.

In the opening match of the hour-long show, Dustin competed against Sammy Guevara for the gold. Cody Rhodes was originally scheduled to defend his TNT Championship against The Spanish God but withdrew after he and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, tested positive for COVID-19.

Guevara and especially Dustin put forth tremendous performances at Battle of the Belts, with the former eventually coming on top with a sunset flip pinfall. Moments after the match, The Pinnacle's Shawn Spears took to Twitter to write that he was happy either of the Rhodes (Cody and Dustin) didn't win:

For those unaware, Spears has a history with both Cody and Dustin Rhodes in AEW. Back at All Out 2019, the former WWE star battled it out against the AEW EVP in a losing effort. Later, at Double or Nothing 2020, Spears lost a virtual squash match against Dustin.

Considering Spears has rotten luck in matches against those belonging to the Rhodes family, it's no surprise he's happy with Dustin's loss on Sunday night.

TNT Championship picture has gotten intriguing in AEW

Though Sammy Guevara has won the interim title at Battle of the Belts, Cody still holds the original TNT Championship. Once Cody returns to AEW's programming, fans could expect him to go to war with The Spanish God to determine the undisputed TNT Champion.

AEW could find itself in a precarious position since both Cody and Guevara are two of the most strongly booked stars in the company. Booking either of them to lose could make their respective title reigns meaningless in hindsight.

Plus, at the upcoming edition of Dynamite, Sammy Guevara would make his first interim TNT title defense against Daniel Garcia. The Spanish God retaining his title could set the stage for his clash with Cody Rhodes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you see Cody Rhodes defeating Sammy Guevara once again upon his return? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Abhinav Singh