Shayna Baszler engages in Twitter banter with AEW star Britt Baker

AEW star Britt Baker and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler engaged in playful Twitter banter last night, which saw the two claim each other's monikers.

It all began with Baszler posting a clip from the Women's Tag Team Championship match from WrestleMania 37, in which she laid down Natalya with a vicious knee strike.

While it looked like Natalya may have lost a tooth or two due to the brutal strike, it resulted in her having only a split lip instead.

Alongside the clip, Baszler captioned the pic, saying people should call her "The Dentist", which is also a moniker for Britt Baker due to her background as a dentist.

The AEW star was quick to react to Baszler's tweet by writing people should call her "The Queen of Spades", a name Baszler popularized in NXT and on the main roster.

It's safe to say the Twitter exchange was nothing but the two performers having fun by taking shots at each other.

For those looking to watch the two square off against each other, look no further than 2018, when they wrestled a match in NXT. Though it was a squash match to put Shayna Baszler over, the AEW star has since risen in stature and can certainly go at it at the highest level.

Britt Baker was in action on this week's AEW: Dark Elevation

On this week's AEW: Dark Elevation, Britt Baker defeated Sky Blue. Post-match, Baker made her intentions clear as she asked for a response to her AEW Women's Championship challenge to Hikaru Shida this week on Dynamite.

"I'm gonna play by the rules, and go by this B******* wins & losses system - and make my way up to the top." @RealBrittBaker continues her climb up the #AEW Rankings with a Win on #AEWDarkElevation.



Watch Elevation Now - https://t.co/aHYnq8VOxD and every Monday at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/dhsHd7YK8n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021

It looks like Baker will indeed get her shot at the title, possibly at AEW: Double or Nothing 2021, which will take place on May 30. Considering Shida's reign has become stale of late, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Baker is crowned as the champion, thanks to all the momentum on her side.

Do you think Britt Baker should get a shot at the AEW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.