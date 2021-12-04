WWE star Shayna Baszler's former partner debuts for AEW

Shayna Baszler's former stablemate Marina Shafir made her debut for AEW at the Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida on Friday.

Marina Shafir was part of a stable with Shayna Baszler (who was the leader) and Jessamyn Duke as the third member. Duke and Shafir played an instrumental role in helping Shayna Baszler retain the NXT Women's Championship on multiple occasions against the likes of Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair.

In Friday night's taping of AEW Dark, the former NXT superstar made her debut against former number one contender for the AEW Women's Championship Kris Statlander. Since her release from WWE in June 2021, Marina Shafir has been around the independent circuit, including a match at Game Changer Wrestling against Masha Slamovich.

Shafir started her career in 2018 and was essentially a stooge for Shayna Baszler. It will be interesting to see how she performs against a solid worker like Kris Statlander.

Shayna Baszler would be a dream signing for AEW

Despite controversial booking on the WWE main roster, Shayna Baszler is one of the best female wrestlers in the industry. We saw her at her best during her dominant reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

But since her move to the main roster, inconsistent booking and senseless stories have taken away from the aura surrounding the former MMA star. From an NXT version of Brock Lesnar to doll storylines with Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler has been booked poorly for the last few years.

If the opportunity arises, Tony Khan should pounce on the chance of signing the Queen of Spades. She's a terrific character and a dangerous wrestler who has an intense and physical style in the ring. Shayna Baszler vs AEW's top women like Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb would produce amazing matches.

