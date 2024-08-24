"She’ll be back in WWE by Royal Rumble," "Would be wild" - Fans divided over Becky Lynch's potential AEW debut at All In 2024

Wrestling fans are split in their reactions to the idea of former WWE champion Becky Lynch potentially making her AEW debut with just over a day left before All In 2024. The 37-year-old star is a currently a free agent, after her WWE contract reportedly expired.

The Man emerged as an integral component of WWE's women's division over the last several years. However, Lynch's contract with the Triple H-led promotion reportedly expired in June earlier this year, which immediately gave birth to discourse surrounding her possible jump to AEW. Conjecture regarding her in-ring future intensified earlier this month when the former Women's World Champion shared a heartfelt retrospective post about her career on Instagram.

Available information suggests that Lynch is still a free agent, which would undoubtedly make her a major signing for AEW. All Elite CEO Tony Khan had expressed his appreciation for Big Time Becks as a formidable talent a couple of months ago, despite not speaking about potential talks between his promotion and Lynch.

All Elite Wrestling is set to present its upcoming blockbuster pay-per-view All In 2024 in London, England this Sunday. Amidst the excitement surrounding the event, a fan took to social media to once again bring up the possibility of Becky Lynch coming over to AEW, and potentially debuting at All In.

Fans flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to rumors of The Irish Lass Kicker potentially going All Elite, with a majority of them arguing the impossibility of the prospect, and suggesting that Lynch will inevitably return to WWE, possibly by or at Royal Rumble 2025, according to one user.

However, another section of fans voiced their excitement at the possibility of Lynch penning a deal with All Elite Wrestling, pointing out the disbelief many held regarding the AEW signing of former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone before Dynamite: Big Business. The discussion revolved around potential reasons that could motivate the Irish star to sign with the Tony Khan-led company, including the prospect of fresh rivalries and more convenient working conditions.

It remains to be seen whether Becky Lynch does end up competing in an All Elite Wrestling ring.

Becky Lynch recently opened up on her post-WWE life

During a recent appearance on the Games with Names podcast, Becky Lynch spoke about her current lifestyle during her hiatus from WWE. The former Becky Two-Belts opened up on her demanding work-schedule for the past couple of years in the sports entertainment juggernaut, which she had to juggle with her parenting duties and her efforts on her biography.

Lynch also revealed that she has been engaged in trying to decompress and appraise her life and career at leisure because now she has the time to do so.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Becky Lynch in pro wrestling.

