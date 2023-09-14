"She doesn't post enough bikini pics" - Christian Cage reveals he stalked AEW star's mother's Instagram account

AEW star Christian Cage is known to get under people’s skin, but he crossed the line on Dynamite tonight.

Cage has been on Nick Wayne’s back and even made fun of his late father last week. This week, he took shots at his mother.

After Nick Wayne and Darby Allin won their tag team match against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Christian Cage came out with Luchasaurus and said some very hurtful things to Nick Wayne and the fans in Cincinnati.

“Hold on, hold on. Very impressive. Very impressive victory. Cincinnati, I am conducting business. Sit down and shut your mouths. Nick Wayne, after I went home last week, I was scrolling through your mom’s Instagram account, and there were a couple of things that bothered me. The first being, your mom doesn’t post enough bikini pics. But don't worry, I sent her a special request on the side.” [0:00 - 0:42]

Expand Tweet

Cage is known to make infuriating remarks. Such is his character, but his comments on Nick Wayne’s mom did seem a bit out of line.

When it comes to being edgy, AEW goes out of its way to make sure it appeases the audience, but this seemed a bit too controversial.

What do you make of Christian Cage talking about Nick Wayne’s mother? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit AEW and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.