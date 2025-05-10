"She's giving me Liv Morgan vibes," says WWE veteran about popular AEW star

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer has revealed how he thinks an AEW star gives him Liv Morgan vibes.

Morgan is one of the most talked-about wrestlers in WWE and has been in the thick of things over the past few years. The star was in a highly acclaimed feud with Rhea Ripley and was the Women's World Champion for a while before losing it to Ripley. She has been doing very well as part of The Judgment Day. Tommy Dreamer, a legend of the business, has pointed out how he thinks AEW star Penelope Ford is similar to the WWE star.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, the WWE legend said that Ford improves with every viewing and that she was super athletic.

“I will praise Penelope Ford again. Every time I watch her, that woman improves. I really, really enjoy her. She's giving me Liv Morgan vibes. She just needs to piece a couple of things together and that woman could be a mega star within the industry. Super athletic, just really has improved every single time I see her. I really enjoy watching her work.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Tommy Dreamer says Penelope Ford can emulate Liv Morgan

In the same episode, Tommy Dreamer also said that Penelope Ford can emulate Morgan in AEW and pointed out how she can do it.

“Her and Megan Bayne together are one thing, but if she ever turns on Megan Bayne, or if you see what Liv and Raquel [Rodriguez] are doing in WWE, it was kind of special. Penelope Ford gives me those vibes. Also, her suplex on her tippy toes, the last person I see do that female-wise was Alicia Fox. That's how it's supposed to be done,” he said.

While Ford still has a bit to go before matching the career statistics of Liv Morgan, industry legends being on her side will surely raise the confidence of the star. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ford and whether she will win a title soon.

