"She's got notoriety" - Jim Cornette on the potential of released WWE star in AEW

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE executive spoke about the fans' potential reaction to Toni Storm joining AEW. Cornette explained that due to the circumstances surrounding her departure, Storm would have already endeared herself to the AEW faithful.

Not long after Toni Storm departed WWE, reports emerged that Storm had flown herself home immediately after a live event. This was an indication of her desire to leave the company. The primary reason that has been described is fatigue owing to WWE's intensive schedule.

Cornette believes AEW fans who don't like WWE would appreciate the manner in which Storm left the company. The now-former WWE Superstar left on her own terms and showed the company that she doesn't need them.

"Yes. Yes. They'll drop the ball but she's got notoriety. She basically said take this job and shove it, a lot of the fans like that. Especially the fans who don't like the WWE," said Cornette

Cornette said Toni Storm would be a breath of fresh air in AEW, despite his feelings that the company would drop the ball with her. He also believes Storm would work well with Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb.

Yes, Toni Storm would be a nice breath of fresh air there and I'm sure that with the high level of training she's had, she could get in and perform with the likes of Serena [Deeb] and Thunder Rosa etc.

How could Toni Storm fit the AEW roster?

As a former NXT UK Women's Champion, Toni Storm has an air of legitimacy due to her success in her WWE career. She left in the midst of a SmackDown Women's Championship program with Charlotte Flair. The feud has been criticized for it's undermining of the challenger.

Toni Storm would be a marquee signing for AEW due to her successful career so far. A feud with Jamie Hayter would be expected if Storm were to sign with AEW, as they were both prominent in the UK and Japan. Fans could also expect the former WWE Superstar to eye both Britt Baker and Jade Cargill. She would be a credible challenger in both name and ability.

