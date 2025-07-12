“She's winning the title at All In,” “Mercedes has nowhere to run”- Fans go berserk after former WWE champion confirms AEW appearance

Mercedes Moné is set to face Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship in a marquee match at All In Texas. Meanwhile, reigning Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena recently announced that she will participate in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at the showpiece event. The winner will get a guaranteed future AEW Women's World Title match.

Since the announcement of the former WWE NXT Women's Champion's participation in the multi-woman bout, fans have gone berserk on the internet, rooting for The Fallen Goddess to win. Athena has been dominating the ROH women's division for several years now, having held the Women's World Title for 945 days.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) are very happy that the 36-year-old will participate in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. Athena is a Texas-born superstar, and many believe it will be fitting if she wins the multi-woman match at All In 2025. Some fans also claimed that she would beat Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship after winning the bout if The CEO dethrones Toni Storm this weekend.

Notably, Athena lost to Mone in the semi-final of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Athena confirming her participation in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. [Images via Drainmaker's X]

Athena announced her participation in AEW All In Women's Casino Gauntlet Match after her victory at ROH Supercard of Honor 2025

Athena defended her Ring of Honor Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa at ROH Supercard of Honor on July 11. The two had a great match before The War Goddess eventually retained her gold.

After the match, the 36-year-old confirmed that she will be participating in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas. The announcement was made through ROH's official X account.

"Following a blistering title defense on #ROHSupercard, ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG reveals she will be a part of the #AEWAllInTexas Women's Casino Gauntlet!" the post read.

Fans are really excited to see the former NXT Women's Champion compete at All In Texas. It will be interesting to see if she emerges victorious.

