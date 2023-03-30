"She told me that you're weak between the knees" - MJF namedrops AEW star's girlfriend on Dynamite 

During Dynamite tonight, MJF and former AEW tag team champion Jungle Boy engaged in a heated argument that escalated when Maxwell brought up the latter's partner and fellow All Elite star, Anna Jay.

After Jungle Boy's victory against Matt Hardy, MJF interrupted him. The AEW World Champion boasted about his easy journey to the top of the card, while Jack Perry's career has been a struggle.

MJF criticized Jungle Boy for being too nice and loyal to his friends, instead of being selfish and ruthless like him. Things soon took a nasty turn when the AEW World Champion namedropped Jungle Boy's girlfriend and fellow wrestler, Anna Jay, and claimed that she told him that he was weak between the knees.

"She told me that you're weak between the knees!" he said.

The heated exchange between Jungle Boy and MJF took a turn for the worse when Maxwell started attacking Jungle Boy's relationship, leading to a physical altercation.

Although MJF's mention of Anna Jay was controversial, the feud between him and Jungle Boy has escalated to new levels of intensity. It remains to be seen how this storyline will develop with the involvement of Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin.

What are your thoughts on MJF namedropping Jungle Boy's girlfriend? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes