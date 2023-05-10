"She wanted to wrestle men all the time" - Jim Ross and Vince McMahon talked WWE legend into fighting women 

WWE veteran Jim Ross handled talent relations back in the 1990s along with Vince McMahon. The two made many tough decisions about the stars and the product. According to Ross, they even had to convince Chyna to wrestle other female stars after numerous bouts against men.

The Ninth Wonder of the World broke numerous barriers for women in pro wrestling. At the time, female superstars were mostly booked as managers or simply used as eye candy. Not only did Chyna face off against some of the other pioneers of women's wrestling but also men, and she even captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship on three separate occasions.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross claimed that Chyna was upset about winning the Women's Championship and had to be convinced to wrestle women again.

"It was one of the saddest days of her career," Ross stressed. "She didn't want to wrestle women. She was adamant about it. Vince [McMahon] and I had to talk her into wrestling women. She wanted to wrestle men all the time." (H/T: WrestlignInc).

Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa recently expressed how much Chyna meant to the women of the pro wrestling industry and even claimed that she was "done dirty" by WWE.

The WWE veteran also explained why he found Chyna's intergender matches "unrealistic"

Across her tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, Chyna faced many men in one-on-one matches, notably Dean Malenko, Eddie Guerrero, Mankind, and Chris Jericho. While some fans praised these bouts, Jim Ross believes they weren't "right."

Earlier in the same episode, the veteran made his case for why intergender matches don't seem believable to him.

"I'm not a fan of intergender wrestling," Ross said. "I understand if you're booked and looking for a payday; I understand why people would do it. Even though Chyna had a great physique, it was just a little unrealistic for me. It didn't feel right to me." (H/T: WrestlignInc).

Chyna was still ultimately inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her D-Generation X comrades, but fans have been clamoring for the late star to have a solo induction as well.

