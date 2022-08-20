"The greatest" - WWE's Sheamus sends a heartfelt message to top AEW Superstar

WWE star Sheamus recently took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro).

The two men teamed up with each other in WWE after being paired-up by former RAW General Manager, Mick Foley. Collectively, the duo of Sheamus and Castagnoli were known as The Bar.

Taking to Twitter, The Celtic Warrior claimed that The Bar was the greatest tag team of all time.

"The greatest tag team of all time BAR none." wrote Sheamus

During their time as a tag team, The Bar won the RAW Tag Team Championships on four different occasions.

They also formed an alliance with former WWE star and current AEW personnel, Paul Wight, also known as The Big Show. During an episode of SmackDown, Wight helped Sheamus and Cesaro win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

What is Claudio Castagnoli currently up to in AEW?

Claudio Castagnoli is the reigning Ring of Honor World Champion, his first world championship in professional wrestling. Since departing WWE for AEW, the Swiss star has been at the top of his game.

He is also a part of The Blackpool Combat Club along with the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal.

Castagnoli's reign as the ROH World Champion began when he defeated Jonathan Gresham for the title. He defended the title once against Konosuke Takeshita and was challenged by Dustin Rhodes on this week's Rampage.

On the other hand, Sheamus also has the opportunity to win the prestigious WWE Intercontinental Championship. On this week's SmackDown, he became the #1 contender for the title.

The Irishman will challenge Gunther at Clash at the Castle in what promises to be a very hard-hitting match between the two. Sheamus is yet to win the IC Title but could complete his WWE Grand Slam if he dethrones The Ring General.

