"Shes another Punk," "Never happy" - Fans erupt after rumor about former WWE champion potentially joining AEW surfaces

Many stars have left WWE in the past to join All Elite Wrestling over the past few years. Rumours of another former WWE champion potentially joining Tony Khan's promotion have started to surface. The star is none other than the former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. These rumours have gotten some really harsh reactions from the fans.Ronda made her professional wrestling debut in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2018. She competed at WrestleMania and even main-evented the show once. She left the company back in 2023 after her final match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. Following this, she made a few appearances in the independent circuit and even wrestled a match in Ring of Honor.Some recent reports have stated that Rousey might soon join AEW to start teaming up with her long-time friend and former tag team partner Marina Shafir.This garnered a lot of reactions from the fans, with a lot of them claiming that AEW doesn't need Ronda Rousey. Some even joked about the possibility of her finally joining the Jacksonville-based promotion."Don't do it. Shes another Punk. Just dont," a fan wrote."Ronda is never happy," another fan wrote.Check out some other fan reactions here:"I buy Shayna joining more than Ronda tbh""Tony has the opportunity to do the funniest thing""She won't make any difference if joins them""I don't recall her ever saying anything negative about ROH."Ronda Rousey recently revealed why she won't return to WWERonda Rousey recently turned down all possibilities of her returning to WWE. In a recent interview with Uncrowned, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed the reason why she won't return to the Stamford-based company.She stated that she has a family now and can't keep up with the company's schedule anymore."I just don't think I could ever be on the road with the company again. I have two girls now, and hopefully we can have some more soon, I'd love that. And there's just no room in my life to be able to maintain that lifestyle and a family at the same time," she added. (H/T Uncrowned)It will be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey ever steps foot in a wrestling ring again.