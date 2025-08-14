Shocking backstage brawl suddenly breaks out in AEW after Dynamite

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 14, 2025 03:43 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube channel]

AEW Dynamite had a shocking ending tonight. Two top stars were involved in a major backstage fight. Hangman Page and MJF have been at each other's throats for the past few months, even when The Cowboy wasn't AEW World Champion and Maxwell didn't have a contract to cash in. The hostility between them has been growing exponentially.

Despite MJF earning the right to cash in for the AEW World Championship, he wanted Hangman Page to give him the title shot, and he could save the contract if things didn't work out in their first contest. The Cowboy stood firm, saying he wouldn't hand out a title match. Last week, Maxwell defeated Mark Briscoe. After the bout, he tried to decimate the defeated star, but Hangman interrupted and stopped him.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, the two stars came face-to-face, and Page decided to play mind games. All these weeks, Maxwell called him a coward. Tonight, The Cowboy repeated that MJF is not confident enough to cash in his contract because he needs it as a 'backup.' An enraged Salt of the Earth then quickly said that he would cash in the contract at Forbidden Door. The match was set.

In the closing moments of the night, Renee Paquette was interviewing the reigning AEW World Champion as he was heading out of the arena. The Salt of the Earth then jumped The Cowboy in the parking area and ambushed him. He also claimed to have broken the reigning world champion.

It will be interesting to see what happens next week when Hangman Page tries to take revenge on MJF. It remains to be seen whether the world champion will be medically cleared after tonight's attack. This will be the duo's second one-on-one bout in the Tony Khan-led promotion this year, as they faced each other at Revolution.

Tejas Pagare

Edited by Neda Ali
