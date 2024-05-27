Tonight, following Mercedes Moné's win at Double or Nothing, a first-ever heel turn took place, causing the implosion of a long-standing friendship.

This would be Kris Statlander turning on Willow Nightingale. Tonight, Willow put her TBS Championship on the line against Mercedes Moné, who was making her AEW in-ring debut.

At a point in the match, the champion had The CEO planted with a Doctor Bomb, but the referee was too preoccupied with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, who were at ringside. It seemed as if her own friends cost her a wide-open chance for a successful title defense.

Moments later, Mercedes Moné was able to plant Nightingale with a Moné Maker to score a win in her debut, and her first singles title win.

After the match, Hathaway went up to Willow and berated her for losing the title, and Statlander interfered in defending her best friend. This all ended up being a swerve as the moment they reached the ramp on the way to the back, she blindsided Willow Nightingale planting her on the steel ramp. She then hit her with a Clothesline.

This would be the first time Kris Statlander has turned heel in AEW, seeing as she has always been a face with The Best Friends. She now joins Trent Beretta as stars who have embraced a much more evil side of themselves.

