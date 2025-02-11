Shocking incident: AEW star victimized in robbery, appeals for help online

A top AEW star revealed he was robbed recently and provided detailed information about the unfortunate incident. It is rare for a pro wrestler to get robbed as they are usually physically more intimidating than the common man.

Lance Archer has been part of the Don Callis Family for a long time. His matches include lots of violence for his opponent. He and Brian Cage have been brutalizing their rivals. The star recently took to X/Twitter and made an urgent appeal on the social media platform.

In the post, The Murderhawk Monster revealed that his SUV was recently stolen. He described the vehicle and appealed to his fans to report it to the Duncanville Police Department if they saw it.

"My SUV was stolen today. Mid of day at a Costco in Duncanville TX. If you live In Dallas/Ft Worth TX and happen to see a 2018 White Yukon Denali, License plate VGZ 9119, 24 in rims w white wall tires, Extra dark window tint. Please report to Duncanville PD," he wrote.

AEW star Lance Archer revealed how WWE recruited him

While The Murderhawk Monster is now signed to AEW, he worked in WWE in 2009. He was known as Vance Archer in the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

While speaking in his The Hawk's Nest podcast, Lance Archer stated that Kurt Angle, Dusty Rhodes, and Test got him a WWE contract.

"Kurt Angle sent an email, like I said, Dusty [Rhodes] was a supporter of mine, the late Andrew [Martin] or ‘Test’ — he reached out to Johnny Ace at the time and said ‘Hey, you should give this kid a chance. So I had several people — those people included — who reached out for me on my behalf," he said.

It remains to be seen if the AEW star gets the hold of his SUV again.

