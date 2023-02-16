"Should have happened a long time ago" - Twitter reacts after Tony Khan announces huge AEW signing 

Professional wrestling fans were buzzing with excitement on social media after AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Mark Briscoe had officially joined the promotion on February 15th, 2023.

Mark Briscoe, who recently lost his brother Jay, has promised to continue wrestling in honor of his late sibling. He made his Dynamite debut last month when he wrestled Jay Lethal on his brother's tribute episode.

Tony Khan's announcement on Twitter highlights the significant impact that Briscoe's signing will have on the promotion. As a former ROH World Tag Team Champion, Mark brings a wealth of experience and skill to the AEW roster. His addition highlights the promotion's commitment to bringing in top-tier talent from around the world.

After the announcement that Mark Briscoe had officially joined the AEW roster, fans of professional wrestling expressed their excitement and happiness on Twitter.

Check out the reactions below:

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity @TonyKhan @SussexCoChicken @AEW @AEW onTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork YESSSSSS!!!! We got the graphic! It is SUCH a joy to see him on our TV with AEW. So glad to see Mark Briscoe is All Elite. LFG!!!! @TonyKhan @SussexCoChicken @AEW @AEWonTV @ringofhonor @TBSNetwork YESSSSSS!!!! We got the graphic! It is SUCH a joy to see him on our TV with AEW. So glad to see Mark Briscoe is All Elite. LFG!!!!

Overall, the fans' reactions to Briscoe's signing with All Elite Wrestling were overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their happiness and support for the wrestler. The announcement has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation among fans, and they are looking forward to seeing what Mark will bring to the promotion.

Mark Briscoe defeated AEW star Josh Woods on Dynamite

Last week, the ROH World Tag Team Champion, Mark Briscoe, made his first appearance on Rampage in a backstage interview. During the interview, Mark Sterling interfered and tried to recruit him, but Briscoe denied the offer.

As he tried to confront Sterling, Josh Woods, one of his former rivals, challenged him to a match. The bout was made official for this week's episode of Dynamite. During the match, Briscoe displayed his wrestling skills and remained undefeated in the promotion by quickly pinning Woods.

The victory solidified his status as a promising addition to the AEW roster and generated excitement among fans who are eager to see more of Briscoe in action.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan's latest signing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes